Bitkub Coin (KUB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.91 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $177.91 million and $1.14 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00008717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

