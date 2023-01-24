BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Up 0.3% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $701.91 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000075 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,335,791.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

