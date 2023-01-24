BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BJ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,713. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.