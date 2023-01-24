Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 191,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,469.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Articles

