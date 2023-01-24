Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BKI opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

