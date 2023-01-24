BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BME. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 587.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,117. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.