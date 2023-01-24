BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,373,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $744.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $831.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.91. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

