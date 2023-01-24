Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $51,456.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,841,939 shares of company stock worth $2,167,323. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832,642 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 67.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 42.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $337.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34. Blend Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.22.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

