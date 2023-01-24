Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BMAQ stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 112.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 14.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 262.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.