Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

