Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.74

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 64302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Insider Activity

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares in the company, valued at $473,460.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blucora by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Blucora by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blucora by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 64.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 186,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.