bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. bluebird bio traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 3,046,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,807,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,088. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.36. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

