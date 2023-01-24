Bluzelle (BLZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.15 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $25.15 million and $12.60 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

