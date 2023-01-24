BMO Capital Markets Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $111.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

