BNB (BNB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $713.43 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $320.19 or 0.01386918 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.56 billion and $713.43 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,112 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

