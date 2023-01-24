BNB (BNB) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. BNB has a market cap of $49.67 billion and approximately $804.89 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $314.59 or 0.01374542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,032 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,903,111.8065182 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 319.85993037 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1169 active market(s) with $746,677,300.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

