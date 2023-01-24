BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 166,266 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,266 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 268,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,856. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.91.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.