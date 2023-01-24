BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 27,021 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 431,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.