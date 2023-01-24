BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 2,820 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.65. 2,506,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.15.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

