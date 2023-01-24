BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $735,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,742 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.50. The stock had a trading volume of 737,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,519. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

