BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 204,939 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 223.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,939 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 184,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,521. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

