BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 238,143 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,143 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 624,308 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

