BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $33,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.83. The stock had a trading volume of 108,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,887. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

