BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

MCD traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,941. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $302.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.