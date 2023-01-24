BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 641 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

KO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. 3,058,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,431,869. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $260.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

