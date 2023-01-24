BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 18,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,553. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

