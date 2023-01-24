boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 68.25 ($0.84).

Shares of LON:BOO traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 44.59 ($0.55). 13,467,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,460,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.11 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of £565.48 million and a PE ratio of -148.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.87.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

