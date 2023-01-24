Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,785.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,453.69.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,401.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,068.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,930.80. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

