Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Boqii

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii Stock Performance

Shares of BQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 23,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boqii has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

About Boqii

Boqii ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.54 million. Boqii had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%.

(Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.