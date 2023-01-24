Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Boqii
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boqii Stock Performance
Shares of BQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 23,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boqii has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.74.
About Boqii
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boqii (BQ)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.