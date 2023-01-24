Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.64. 290,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,070,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 87.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 42.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 21.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 48.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Featured Articles

