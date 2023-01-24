Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 809,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $130,923,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $61,932,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $24,439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $15,477,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Omaha Price Performance
BOC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 42,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
