Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

