Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes $347,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Rollins accounts for about 0.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,871 shares of company stock worth $1,751,089. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.