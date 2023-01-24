Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.