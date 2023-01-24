Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.