Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
