Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.
EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.
Shares of EAT opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 143.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,113,000.
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.
