Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Target Price at $111.50

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.55.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. CF Industries has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

