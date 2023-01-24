Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price at $11.96

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FIGS to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

FIGS stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 20.4% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

