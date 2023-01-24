Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $4.90 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

