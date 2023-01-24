Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. 1,117,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

