Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.64. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $311.85 and a twelve month high of $535.00.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCHHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bucher Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 555 to CHF 545 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.