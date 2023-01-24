Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,040 ($25.26) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.14) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.76) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.38) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,036 ($25.21).
Burberry Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 7.83 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,371.83 ($29.37). 1,921,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,908.74. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,396 ($29.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2,136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
