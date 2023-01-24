Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,040 ($25.26) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.14) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.76) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.38) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,036 ($25.21).

Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 7.83 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,371.83 ($29.37). 1,921,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,908.74. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,396 ($29.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2,136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.62), for a total value of £344,000 ($425,900.71).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

