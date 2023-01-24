Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.49

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 233500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.14) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.29) to GBX 2,070 ($25.63) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($29.47) to GBX 2,560 ($31.69) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($24.76) in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

