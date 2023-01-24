byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BYNO remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,460. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,965,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $14,716,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

