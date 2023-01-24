Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.38. Cabot has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. Research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

