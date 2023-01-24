CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. CACI International accounts for about 2.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,888. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.46 and its 200 day moving average is $287.96.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley upgraded CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

