Camden National Bank Cuts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned 0.65% of Camden National worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Camden National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National Increases Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Camden National had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

