Camden National Bank Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 597,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,867. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
