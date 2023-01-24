Camden National Bank Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of BCE by 106.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 397,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,783. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

