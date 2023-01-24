Camden National Bank Sells 178 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.65 and a 200 day moving average of $347.69. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

