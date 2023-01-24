Camden National Bank Sells 340 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.30.

IBM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.45. 1,746,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

